Twins place Max Kepler, Miguel Sano on 10-day IL

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Miguel Sano on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday for Kepler, who has missed three games with a right pinkie toe fracture.

The 29-year-old is batting .244 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 85 games this season.

Sano, 29, is dealing with left knee inflammation after playing in three games this season. The former All-Star had just returned from the 60-day injured list, a move necessitated after he underwent surgery on his left knee.

Also on Saturday, the Twins selected the contract of infielder Tim Beckham and recalled outfielder Mark Contreras from Triple-A St. Paul.

Beckham, 32, is batting .413 with five homers and 31 RBIs in 33 games this season for the Saints.

Contreras, 27, is 1-for-9 with two RBIs in six games this season for Minnesota.

–Field Level Media