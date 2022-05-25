Twins place Joe Ryan on COVID-19 injured list

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday and recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A St. Paul.

Ryan, 25, has posted a 5-2 record with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts for the Twins this season. He has struck out 42 batters in 43 1/3 innings while limiting the opposition to a .186 batting average.

Ryan is 7-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 13 career starts with Minnesota.

Smeltzer, 26, will be beginning his second stint with the Twins this season. He went 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA while making two starts earlier this month.

Smeltzer posted a 1-2 record with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts for the Saints this season.

Smeltzer will take Ryan’s turn in the rotation and start Thursday’s series opener against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

–Field Level Media