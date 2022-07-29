Minnesota Twins place third baseman Gio Urshela on paternity list

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Gio Urshela on the paternity list on Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled outfielder Gilberto Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul.

Urshela, 30, is batting .265 with 17 doubles, 36 runs, nine homers and 42 RBIs in 86 games this season. He and his wife are expecting a baby girl.

Celestino, 22, was optioned to St. Paul on July 26. Prior to that, he hit .268 with seven doubles and eight RBIs in 66 games with the Twins.

Reports Friday also said the Twins signed veteran reliever Brad Peacock, who pitched sparingly over the past two seasons because of neck and shoulder injuries, to a minor league deal. He will report to St. Paul.

Peacock, 34, has a 34-31 record with a 4.11 ERA in 183 career games (84 starts) with the Washington Nationals (2011), Houston Astros (2013-20) and Boston Red Sox (2021).

He threw just 7 2/3 innings in the majors in 2020-21.

Peacock signed with the Kansas City Royals over the offseason, and the the right-hander was 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings for Triple-A Omaha. He was granted his release this week before singing with the Twins.

–Field Level Media