Tundra, TSM advance to upper final at ESL One Stockholm

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

TSM and Tundra Esports posted sweeps on Wednesday to advance to the upper bracket final at ESL One Stockholm in Sweden.

Tundra defeated Thunder Awaken in 64 minutes on red and 48 minutes on green. TSM beat Gaimin Gladiators in 45 minutes on green and 45 minutes on red.

Thunder Awaken and Gladiators remain alive, dropping to the lower bracket quarterfinals.

In other action Wednesday, Fnatic beat T1 2-1 to advance to Round 2 of the lower bracket. Fnatic opened with a win in 45 minutes on green but dropped the second map on red in 44 minutes. Fnatic clinched in 40 minutes on green. T1 was eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five Grand Final determines the winner of the Dota Pro Circuit season’s first major. The winners will earn a $200,000 grand prize.

Fourteen teams from around the world entered the season’s first major, beginning in two groups of seven in a round-robin Group Stage. All Group Stage matches were best-of-two. The top four teams in each group qualified for the upper bracket of the playoffs and the fifth- and sixth-place teams were slotted in the lower bracket.

Dota Pro Circuit removed Mind Games from the competition early in the Group Stage due to ongoing travel visa issues for multiple team members.

For Tundra on Wednesday, Slovak Oliver “skiter” Lepko recorded a 10.5-2.5-15.5 kills-deaths-assists ratio.

Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor led TSM with a ratio of 12.0-2.0-18.0 K-D-A in the win.

The playoffs continue Friday with three matches:

Beastcoast vs. BetBoom Team (lower-bracket Round 2)

OG vs. Fnatic (lower-bracket Round 2)

Gaimin Gladiators vs. winner of beastcoast-BetBoom (lower-bracket quarterfinals)

ESL One Stockholm prize pool, Dota Pro Circuit points:

1. TBD — $200,000, 680 points

2. TBD — $100,000, 610 points

3. TBD — $75,000, 530 points

4. TBD — $50,000, 460 points

5-6. TBD — $25,000, 385 points

7-8. TBD — $12,500, 240 points

9-12. Team Spirit, Team Liquid, BOOM Esports, T1 — no prize, no points

13. Evil Geniuses — no prize, no points

DQ. Mind Games — no prize, no points

