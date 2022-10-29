Tundra Esports advance to grand final of The International

Credit: Robert McGraw/Gazette

Tundra Esports continued their run through the upper bracket on Saturday to clinch a berth in the grand final of The International 2022 in Singapore.

On Sunday, Tundra will face the winner of the lower-bracket final between Team Secret and Team Liquid, both of which were last-chance qualifiers into the tournament and now stand on the brink of a potentially huge payday.

The prize pool currently stands at $18.6 million, with 45 percent of it — about $8.4 million — going to the winning team.

In the upper-bracket final, Tundra topped Secret 2-1, starting with a marathon 67-minute contest on red. Secret tied it up with a 45-minute win on green, but dropped the deciding third round with Tundra victorious in 36 minutes on red.

Team Secret fell to the lower bracket final, where they will meet Team Liquid — a 2-1 winner over Team Aster.

Liquid sandwiched a pair of triumphs — in 45 minutes on red and 39 minutes on green — around a 38-minute loss on red to advance.

The lower-bracket final will be played first on Sunday, followed by the grand final.

The International 2022 prize pool:

No. 1 — 45 percent of total: TBD

No. 2 — 13 percent: TBD

No. 3 — 9 percent: TBD

No. 4 — 6 percent: Team Aster

5th-6th — 3.5 percent: PSG.LGD, Thunder Awaken

7th-8th — 2.5 percent: beastcoast, OG

9th-12th — 2 percent: Evil Geniuses, BOOM Esports, Gaimin Gladiators, Entity

13th-16th –1.5 percent: Hokori, Team Spirit, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up

17th-18th — .25 percent: Soniqs, Talon Esports

19th-20th — .25 percent: BetBoom Team, TSM

–Field Level Media