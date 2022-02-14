Tundra acquire YONK’s Valorant roster

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports

London-based Tundra Esports announced their entry into Valorant competition Monday with the acquisition of YONK.

The new members of the official Tundra roster are Yacine “Yacine” Laghmari, Malkolm “bonkar” Rench, Nichlas “Nille” Busk, Ouali “M4CHINA” Manset and Vilius “krea6on” Malinauskas. Salah “Salah” Barakat is the coach and Joe “Strong” Edwards is an analyst.

“We are honoured and grateful for this fantastic opportunity that Tundra is giving us,” Yacine said in a news release. “We have plenty to prove, and the only goal is to win Champions together. We believe that Tundra can provide all the resources needed in terms of performance and coaching, and we are looking forward to an incredible 2022 season.”

The former YONK players previously were with such organizations as Guild Esports, Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Alliance. The international lineup includes players from Sweden, Denmark, France and Lithuania.

“VALORANT’s competitive ecosystem is continuing to thrive, has strong publisher support and a growing community which makes it the ideal next title for us,” Tundra co-wner Maxim Demin said. “YONK also presented a fantastic opportunity. The calibre and experience of their players is exactly what we’re looking for to help us maintain Tundra’s strong performance levels.”

Tundra had previously announced the signing of Fortnite player Harry “Veno” Pearson.

–Field Level Media