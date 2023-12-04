Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa stuns by playing ‘Tears in Heaven’ on guitar during ‘ManningCast’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is apparently a man of many talents. Fresh off a blowout win over the Washington Commanders, the NFL MVP candidate took to ESPN’s “ManningCast” during Monday Night Football between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

Tua talked about several things with Eli and Peyton Manning, including Florida State being snubbed out of the College Football Playoff over his former Alabama team.

Then, in absolutely shocking fashion, Tagovailoa pulled out his guitar and played Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven.” Regardless of how poor Peyton and Eli were on the vocals, Tua absolutely dominated his rendition.

Related: 3 ways to improve ESPN’s “ManningCast”

Tua certainly had a hard time holding his laughter as the Manning brothers just ruined a perfect performance. Heck, he seemed to be a tad frustrated in the process.

The song itself by Clapton, a legendary English musician, was written back in the 1990s after his four-year-old son died from a fall off the 53rd-floor window of a New York City apartment. That’s the sad backstory here. It did earn Clapton the best-selling single track on Billboard and three Grammy Awards in 1993.

At the very least, Tua Tagovailoa could very well have a future in the music industry. The background noise aside, it was a heck of a performance from the young man.

Now, about the Manning brothers attempting to sing? Yeah, they should probably retire that thought moving forward. It’s probably good to read the room better, too.

ALSO READ: Best Tua Tagovailoa Rookie Cards: Values and Collectability in 2023