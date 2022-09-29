Ball distribution will be key for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins Thursday night

Despite suffering through back and ankle injuries following last week’s hard-fought win over the Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa will be on the field when his undefeated Miami Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night.

Tua had been questionable heading into this game on a short week. But all signs point to the surprise early-season NFL MVP candidate suiting up.

He will also have star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the mix as Miami looks for its first 4-0 start since Don Shula’s final season in South Beach back in 1995.

As Miami looks to make another major statement against the defending AFC champions on national television Thursday night, there’s one major key to victory. That is for Tua and Co. to make sure ball distribution is the name of the game.

Tua Tagovailoa is relying too much on Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill

A total of 58% of Tua’s targets through the first three games have gone to Waddle and Hill. Waddle leads the team with 30 targets while Hill is second at 29. Running back Chase Edmonds comes in at third with a mere eight targets.

How sustainable is this moving forward? Just for comparison’s sake, the Philadelphia Eagles boast two elite receiving options in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The two have combined to be targeted a 55% of the time by Jalen Hurts. What do these two teams have in common? They are the only remaining undefeated squads in the NFL.

In short, opposing defenses are now going to focus heavily on shanding double coverage in the direction of the starting receivers. If we look at Miami’s win over Buffalo last week, this became apparent.

Tua Tagovailoa stats when targeting Waddle and Hill in Week 3: 6-of-10 passing, 135 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (104.2 QB rating)

Tua Tagovailoa stats when targeting other Dolphins players Week 3: 7-of-8 passing, 51 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (132.8 QB rating)

The chunk plays are going to go to Hill and Waddle. That much is known. It’s especially true with a questionable cover guy in Eli Apple set to go up against Hill. Through three games this season, Apple is yielding a 65% completion mark and 91.8 QB rating when targeted.

Even then, we’re expecting Cincinnati to shade coverage in both Hill and Waddle’s direction. That should leave seldom-used tight end Mike Gesicki in single coverage between the hashes. The Penn State product has recorded just six catches for 48 yards this season after tallying a split of 73 and 780 back in 2021. He’s seemingly a fish out of water (pun intended) in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system. That must change moving forward.

Veteran free-agent signing Cedrick Wilson was brought on to be Miami’s top slot guy. The wide receiver saw limited action in the first two games (50 combined snaps, two catches) before missing last week’s outing. He should be ready to go in this one. If so, Tua Tagovailoa also needs to get him involved.

A 3-0 start is great. Having two dominating receivers in Hill and Waddle is also great. But the Dolphins are not going to be top-end title contenders unless they get others involved from the skill-positions. Taking on a questionable Bengals secondary on Thursday, this is a prime opportunity for Tua and Co. to do just that.