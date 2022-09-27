Tua Tagovailoa ‘doing everything I can’ to play Thursday

Credit: JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Tuesday he plans to play in Thursday night’s game at Cincinnati.

“I’m doing everything I can to get out there and play,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”

Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle injuries following the unbeaten Dolphins’ 21-19 victory Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa is officially questionable for the Week 4 primetime clash with the Bengals, but added that he is very optimistic about his odds of playing.

“I can tell in his voice he will literally do everything he can and in his power (to play),” McDaniel said. “I’ll know if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with how he has progressed and feel very optimistic because of the way (he has worked this week).”

Tagovailoa left the game against the Bills with 2:19 left in the second quarter. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him to the ground for a roughing-the-passer penalty, and the back of Tagovailoa’s head hit the turf. He was wobbly and stumbled to the ground while running off under his own power.

Tagovailoa, 24, ended up returning for the Dolphins’ first possession of the third quarter. He said afterward he hurt his back on a quarterback sneak earlier in the game.

The third-year quarterback has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 925 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in Miami’s 3-0 start.

Teddy Bridgewater is the Dolphins’ No. 2 quarterback and would start if Tagovailoa cannot play at Cincinnati.

–Field Level Media