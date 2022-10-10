Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa not ready for ‘football stuff,’ now unlikely to play Week 6

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The scary head injury Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals has had wide-ranging ramifications for the entirity of the NFL.

That included the league surprisingly opting to change its in-game concussion protocols in the middle of the season. It also included Miami pulling stopgap starter Teddy Bridgewater from Sunday’s game against the New York Jets despite the fact that he had passed through said protocols.

In what can’t be considered surprising news, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel noted on Monday that his star quarterback still can’t do “football stuff” and remains in the concussion protocol.

“He’s not ready to take the step to do some football stuff yet,” McDaniel on the status of Tua Tagovailoa. While the first-year Dolphins head coach stopped short of ruling Tua out for Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings, it stands to reason that he will not be in uniform.

Tua Tagovailoa’s absence from the Miami Dolphins could be longer-term

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the game for treatment. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

It was earlier this month that a world-renowned Neuroscientist opined that Tua should sit out for the remainder of the season and not play another game in a Dolphins uniform given how they handled the situation.

“We now are fully certain that traumatic brain injuries lead to new mental health disorders. That’s what we have to worry about for the next 20 years. Increased rate of depression, anxiety, self-harm, [and] suicide risk goes up considerably. Basically, one in 30 people his age that have a concussion, like 3% will develop suicidal ideations. … Let’s hope that he recovers, but there is a very good chance he will not recover full speed.” Chris Nowinski on Tua Tagovailoa’s long-term outlook

Context here is needed. Just days prior to Miami taking on Cincinnati in Week 4, Tua was seen wobbly on the field during a game against the Buffalo Bills. He apparently passed through concussion protocols in time to play days later. The medical consultant who cleared Tua ended up being fired by the NFL after committing “several mistakes.”

As for the former Alabama standout, outside specialists are assisting the Dolphins about how to move forward. Based on McDaniel’s comments from Monday, Tua doesn’t seem to be close to returning to the field.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2022): 70% completion, 1,035 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT, 109.9 QB rating

As you can see, Tua was off to a hot start to the season prior to going down with this scary head injury. Miami started the season 3-0 before losing to Cincinnati in the game Tagovailoa went down to injury. This past Sunday saw the New York Jets blow out these Dolphins after Bridgewater himself exited with a head injury.

The somewhat good news? Bridgewater should be good to go against the 4-1 Vikings despite still being in the concussion protocol.