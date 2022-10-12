Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati.

The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as “non-contact, sport-specific activity” but not participate in the full practice.

“It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I’ve been told is that he can go out and throw and do some individual work today,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

“When talking about this week and playing, I don’t see him being active. … I can say with certainty that he’s not going to be playing this Sunday.”

As for a timeline for Tagovailoa’s return, McDaniel said “those types of decisions aren’t in the immediate future.”

With Teddy Bridgewater also in concussion protocol, McDaniel said Skylar Thompson is on track to start for the Dolphins (3-2) versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (4-1).

Thompson, 25, completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and one interception in relief of Bridgewater in Miami’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday.

Reid Sinnett would be promoted from the practice squad should Bridgewater remain unavailable.

NFL Network reported Wednesday morning the move involving Tagovailoa not a progression toward returning to play, for which there is “no timeline” established.

Per the report, Tagovailoa consulted at least “four independent specialists, including the top sports concussion neurologist and the top neuropsychologist,” since the Sept. 29 injury forced him out of the loss to the Bengals.

The Dolphins set off a firestorm when Tagovailoa was allowed back in the game in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, the doctor who cleared Tagovailoa to return to that game was fired by the NFL Players Association.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last Friday that Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field four days after the Bills’ game on a Thursday night against the Bengals.

The 24-year-old quarterback hit his head on the turf while being sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa remained on the turf for roughly 12 minutes before he was carted off the field on a stretcher and eventually taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a concussion and neck injury.

Tagovailoa has been at the team facility but was in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday.

–Field Level Media