TSM remain undefeated at DPC ESL One Spring

TSM defeated Evil Geniuses in a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday to improve to 6-0 at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.
In the day’s other match, 4 Zoomers swept The Cut to end Week 5 action.
TSM won the first map in 47 minutes on red before EG responded with a 32-minute victory, also on red. TSM clinched with a 47-minute win on green. Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor of Peru led TSM with a Kills-Deaths-Assists ratio of 8.0-2.0-4.0.
4 Zoomers defeated The Cut in 29 minutes on green and then 25 minutes on red. Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costábile of Brazil led 4Z with a ratio of 9.5-1.5-11.5.
Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.
Week 6 begins Tuesday with one match:
Wildcard Gaming vs. simply TOOBASED
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record:
1. TSM, 6-0 (12-2)
T2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-3)
T2. Quincy Crew, 5-1 (10-4)
4. Wildcard Gaming, 3-3 (6-7)
5. 4 Zoomers, 3-4, (9-9)
6. The Cut, 2-5 (5-11)
7. Team DogChamp, 1-5 (3-10)
8. simply TOOBASED, 0-6 (2-12)
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points:
1. $30,000, 400 points
2. $28,000, 240 points
3. $27,000, 160 points
4. $26,000, 80 points — Wildcard Gaming
5. $25,000, 40 points – 4 Zoomers
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II — simply TOOBASED
