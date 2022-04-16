TSM remain undefeated at DPC ESL One Spring

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

TSM defeated Evil Geniuses in a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday to improve to 6-0 at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.

In the day’s other match, 4 Zoomers swept The Cut to end Week 5 action.

TSM won the first map in 47 minutes on red before EG responded with a 32-minute victory, also on red. TSM clinched with a 47-minute win on green. Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor of Peru led TSM with a Kills-Deaths-Assists ratio of 8.0-2.0-4.0.

4 Zoomers defeated The Cut in 29 minutes on green and then 25 minutes on red. Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costábile of Brazil led 4Z with a ratio of 9.5-1.5-11.5.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 6 begins Tuesday with one match:

Wildcard Gaming vs. simply TOOBASED

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record:

1. TSM, 6-0 (12-2)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-3)

T2. Quincy Crew, 5-1 (10-4)

4. Wildcard Gaming, 3-3 (6-7)

5. 4 Zoomers, 3-4, (9-9)

6. The Cut, 2-5 (5-11)

7. Team DogChamp, 1-5 (3-10)

8. simply TOOBASED, 0-6 (2-12)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points — Wildcard Gaming

5. $25,000, 40 points – 4 Zoomers

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II — simply TOOBASED

–Field Level Media