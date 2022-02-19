TSM reaches title match at DPC NA Regional finals

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles OpTic Gaming battles Chicago Huntsmen during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

TSM defeated Quincy Crew 2-1 on Saturday to reach the championship round of the Dota Pro Circuit North America Tour 1 Regional Finals.

Quincy Crew has another chance in the lower bracket.

TSM awaits the winner of the lower bracket final on Sunday between Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew. EG advanced to the lower bracket final by sweeping 4 Zoomers earlier Saturday.

The $100,000 double-elimination event features only the top four teams from the North America 2021-22 Tour 1: Division 1 season. The TSM squad was known as Team Undying before the roster signed with a new club last month.

All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five. The champion will earn $50,000, and the runner-up will pocket $25,000.

On Saturday, TSM opened with a victory in 36 minutes on green before Quincy Crew won in 35 minutes, also on green. But TSM punched their ticket with a 20-minute win on red. Canadian Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia helped lead his team with an average 7.3/1.3/10.7 kill-death-assist ratio for TSM.

EG swept 4 Zoomers with a 41-minute win on green and the clincher in 33 minutes on red. Filipino Azel “Abed” Yusop led EG with a K-D-A ratio of 11.5/2.0/15.5.

Dota Pro Circuit North America Tour 1 Regional Finals prize and points pool

1. $50,000, 250 DPC points — TBD

2. $25,000, 130 DPC points — TBD

3. $15,000, no DPC points — TBD

4. $10,000, no DPC points – 4 Zoomers

–Field Level Media