TSM move on from Wardell

TSM and Matthew “Wardell” Yu have parted ways, the organization announced.

TSM explained their decision in a post on social media.

“He’s decided not to move to Texas with the rest of the team and has therefore chosen to step down,” TSM wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Matt has been an important part of TSM from the beginning, and we wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

“Valorant is incredibly important to TSM. We’ve been a part of it since the start & we’re determined to build a championship winning roster. This takes commitment by all players, alignment with a competitive vision, & the desire to work together to take the team to the next level.”

Wardell, 23, of Canada, has been with TSM since it entered the professional Valorant scene in May 2020.

“Thanks for pulling me out the gutter and giving me a brand new life, won’t ever forget that,” Wardell wrote on Twitter.

The TSM roster consists of Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik of Canada and Americans Aleko “Aleko” Gabuniya, Corey “corey” Nigra and Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo.

–Field Level Media