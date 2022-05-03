TSM, Keaiduo parting ways

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

TSM plan to part ways with Chinese mid laner Zhu “Keaiduo” Xiong from their League of Legends team.

The organization announced Monday that Keaiduo will continue his training while also receiving pay and housing due to a recent rise of COVID-19 cases in China.

Today we part ways with @Keaiduo7Keaiduo. Due to the upsurge in COVID cases in China, Keaiduo will stay in NA until it is safe to return home. During that time he will continue to train with us while also receiving pay and housing. Thank you & good luck in your future, Keaiduo. pic.twitter.com/81lZ3XBERC — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) May 2, 2022

Keaiduo, 20, joined TSM in December before being shuffled to TSM Academy in March.

–Field Level Media