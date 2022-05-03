fbpx
Published May 3, 2022

TSM, Keaiduo parting ways

TSM plan to part ways with Chinese mid laner Zhu “Keaiduo” Xiong from their League of Legends team.

The organization announced Monday that Keaiduo will continue his training while also receiving pay and housing due to a recent rise of COVID-19 cases in China.

Keaiduo, 20, joined TSM in December before being shuffled to TSM Academy in March.

–Field Level Media

