TSM join pack at 3-0 at DPC ESL One Spring

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

TSM improved to 3-0 at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event by sweeping The Cut in Tuesday’s lone match.

The cream has risen to the top early in the six-week event, as TSM became the third team to open with three straight wins, joining Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew. Only two other teams have won a match. TSM is also the only team that has not lost a single map, standing at a spotless 6-0.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

TSM defeated The Cut in 29 minutes and 48 minutes, playing both maps on red. Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia of Canada took MVP honors both times, finishing with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 16.5-0.5-14.0 for TSM.

Week 3 continues Wednesday with two matches:

–4 Zoomers vs. Wildcard Gaming

–simply TOOBASED vs. Team DogChamp

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record

T1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-1)

T1. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-2)

T1. TSM, 3-0 (6-0)

T4. 4 Zoomers, 1-1 (3-3)

T4. The Cut, 1-2 (3-4)

T6. simply TOOBASED, 0-3 (1-6)

T6. Team DogChamp, 0-3 (1-6)

T6. Wildcard Gaming, 0-2 (0-4)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media