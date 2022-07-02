TSM, Evil Geniuses cruise to wins at DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evil Geniuses and TSM rolled to sweeps on Saturday at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

Evil Geniuses defeated 5RATFORCESTAFF in 32 minutes on red and 23 minutes on green. TSM rolled to victories over felt, both in 23 minutes and both on red.

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev and Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko posted nearly identical numbers in leading EG to the win. Arteezy posted a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 9.5-1.5-7.0 while Nightfall recorded a line of 9.0-1.5-7.5.

Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor led TSM with a ratio of 15.0-1.0-10.5 in their win.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 5 begins Tuesday with one match:

Evil Geniuses vs. felt

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 5-0 (10-0)

T2. nouns, 4-1 (8-5)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 4-1 (9-3)

4. TSM, 3-2 (7-4)

5. Wildcard Gaming, 2-3 (5-6)

T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-4 (3-8)

T6. The Cut, 1-4 (3-9)

8. felt, 0-5 (0-10)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media