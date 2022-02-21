TSM beat Evil Geniuses for title at DPC NA Regional finals

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles OpTic Gaming battles Chicago Huntsmen during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

TSM outlasted Evil Geniuses in five maps early Monday to win the championship of the Dota Pro Circuit North America Tour 1 Regional Finals.

TSM earned $50,000 for the win, while EG pocketed $25,000.

Earlier Sunday, EG defeated Quincy Crew 2-1 to advance to the grand final.

TSM dropped the first map in 58 minutes, with EG playing on green. TSM took the second in 41 minutes on red but EG responded by winning the third in 44 minutes on green. TSM rebounded to claim the next two, in 38 minutes on green and 39 minutes on red.

Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia led TSM with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 6.6/2.6/11.4. Teammate Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor of Peru added a K-D-A line of 6.6/2.6/11.4.

Filipino Azel “Abed” Yusop led Evil Geniuses with an average of 6.2/3.4/10.2.

The $100,000 double-elimination event features only the top four teams from the North America 2021-22 Tour 1: Division 1 season. The TSM squad was known as Team Undying before the roster signed with a new club last month.

Dota Pro Circuit North America Tour 1 Regional Finals prize and points pool

1. $50,000, 250 DPC points — TSM

2. $25,000, 130 DPC points – Evil Geniuses

3. $15,000, no DPC points – Quincy Crew

4. $10,000, no DPC points – 4 Zoomers

–Field Level Media