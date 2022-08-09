TSM announce retirement of top laner Huni

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

TSM announced the retirement Tuesday of veteran top laner Seung-hoon “Huni” Heo.

The 24-year-old South Korean star began competing professionally in 2015 and joined TSM in 2020.

He relinquished his starting spot last month due to recurring wrist issues and moved into a coaching role with the team.

“A stalwart of the top lane, a legend across three regions, a champion. You’ve had a hell of a career,” the team posted on Twitter. “In the name of the entire League of Legends esports scene: thank you for everything, Huni.”

Today, @Huni has decided to retire. A stalwart of the top lane, a legend across three regions, a champion. You've had a hell of a career. In the name of the entire League of Legends esports scene: thank you for everything, Huni. pic.twitter.com/1XloCUC8Mg — TSM FTX (@TSM) August 9, 2022

Huni also competed with Fnatic, Immortals, SK Telecom T1, Echo Fox, Clutch Gaming, Dignitas and Evil Geniuses.

His teams made three appearances at the World Championship and captured regional trophies in Korea (LCK) and Europe (LEC).

–Field Level Media