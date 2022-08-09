fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 9, 2022

TSM announce retirement of top laner Huni

Sportsnaut
Apr 13, 2019; St. Louis , MO, USA; Team Liquid battles against TSM during the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals at Chaifetz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

TSM announced the retirement Tuesday of veteran top laner Seung-hoon “Huni” Heo.

The 24-year-old South Korean star began competing professionally in 2015 and joined TSM in 2020.

He relinquished his starting spot last month due to recurring wrist issues and moved into a coaching role with the team.

“A stalwart of the top lane, a legend across three regions, a champion. You’ve had a hell of a career,” the team posted on Twitter. “In the name of the entire League of Legends esports scene: thank you for everything, Huni.”

Huni also competed with Fnatic, Immortals, SK Telecom T1, Echo Fox, Clutch Gaming, Dignitas and Evil Geniuses.

His teams made three appearances at the World Championship and captured regional trophies in Korea (LCK) and Europe (LEC).

–Field Level Media

Share: