Trojans commit Aaliyah Gayles hospitalized in shooting

Southern California commit Aaliyah Gayles is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds in Las Vegas.

She was attending a house party Saturday night when a fight broke out and four people were shot, police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gayles, 18, underwent two emergency surgeries on Sunday morning, according to the newspaper.

A 5-foot-9 senior point guard at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas, Gayles is a McDonald’s All-American and ranked as the No. 8 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.

She averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists last season.

Tip of the hat to the @McDAAG committee for believing this kid is amongst the best in the world 1 thing about talent it goes unseen congrats baby girl proud of you and I love you 3 @IsthatAg3 ??????? pic.twitter.com/nk2xngXw9I — D.Gayles (@DGayles3) January 25, 2022

Gayles decommitted from the Trojans after coach Mark Trakh retired following the 2020-21 season, but renewed her commitment with USC in August with new coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

