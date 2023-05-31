Tristen Newton returning to UConn

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Tristen Newton has withdrawn from the NBA draft process and will return to national champion UConn for his fifth and final season in 2023-24.

UConn announced Newton’s return. Wednesday is the deadline for players to withdraw or remain in the draft.

Newton did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine later this week.

Newton was UConn’s third-leading scorer in 2022-23, his first season with the Huskies. Newton, who transferred from East Carolina, averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 39 games (38 starts) last season.

Newton collected 19 points and 10 rebounds in UConn’s win in the national title game over San Diego State.

Newton averages 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 117 career games (103 starts) for ECU (2019-22) and UConn. He has scored 1,410 points in his career.

Newton marks the second starter to return from the title team, joining Alex Karaban. Andre Jackson has a decision to make Wednesday. Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo have committed to the draft.

