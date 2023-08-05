Trio of teams cruise at OWL West Summer qualifiers

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Outlaws, Washington Justice and Vancouver Titans all cruised to 3-1 victories on Saturday during Summer Stage qualifying action in the Overwatch League’s West Region.

Houston took down the Los Angeles Gladiators, the Justice beat the New York Excelsior and Vancouver toppled the San Francisco Shock on the penultimate day of Week 4.

Summer Stage qualifying in the West runs through Sept. 4, with each team in the region playing a total of eight best-of-five matches. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs, while the fourth- through 10th-ranked squads will be sent to the play-ins.

On Saturday, the Outlaws took Oasis 2-1 and Midtown 3-2 before Los Angeles got one back on Route 66, 3-2. But Houston ended the match with a 1-0 triumph on Colosseo.

Washington followed a similar pattern, taking both Lijiang Tower and Midtown 2-1 before falling 3-2 on Circuit Royal. The Justice then clinched with a 1-0 victory on Esperanca.

The Titans and Shock split the first two maps, but Vancouver took over the rest of the way. The Titans prevailed 3-2 on Circuit Royal and 1-0 on Colosseo as San Francisco lost its second straight match after falling back in Week 2.

Summer Stage qualifying action in the West continues on Sunday with two matches:

–Toronto Defiant vs. Washington Justice

–Vegas Eternal vs. San Francisco Shock

West standings (W-L record, map differential — includes performance in both spring and summer qualifiers):

1. Atlanta Reign, 12-2, plus-29

2. Florida Mayhem, 12-2, plus-25

3. Houston Outlaws, 11-3, plus-17

4. Boston Uprising, 10-4, plus-16

5. Vancouver Titans, 7-6, plus-8

6. San Francisco Shock, 6-6, minus-6

7. Washington Justice, 6-7, minus-3

8. New York Excelsior, 6-8, minus-3

9. London Spitfire, 6-8, minus-5

10. Toronto Defiant, 5-8, minus-5

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-9, minus-12

12. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-12, minus-27

13. Vegas Eternal, 0-13, minus-34

–Field Level Media