Tennessee Titans rookie Treylon Burks ‘unavailable’ for minicamp after health issues in OTAs

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is off to a rough start in his first NFL season, missing numerous practices after issues with his conditioning.

Burks, selected 18th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, struggled to get through his first NFL practice. The 6-foot-3 receiver was spotted hunched over regularly during his first practice in May, requiring an inhaler and assistance from trainers.

Drafted out of Arkansas, the rookie wideout wasn’t present for the OTAs open to the media last week. When reporters showed up to cover minicamp, Burks was again absent. Titans’ coach Mike Vrabel said the rookie was unavailable without providing clarity on the matter.

It’s a troubling development for Burks. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote on June 4 that NFL teams became a bit concerned during the pre-draft process when Burks “labored” through multiple private workouts in front of coaches.

“It’s unfortunate. Some of the things he’s dealing with are out of his control. The kid has asthma.” Tennessee Titans WRs coach Rob Moore on Treylon Burks

The Titans’ receiver is dealing with asthma, the primary reason for his conditioning issues thus far. Tennessee acknowledged that it knew of his medical issues before drafting him and expressed confidence he could overcome it and make an impact this season.

“I’m excited about Treylon and what he’s going to be able to bring to this football team. He just has to get himself healthy and show everybody out here on the field what he’s capable of.” Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel regarding Treylon Burks’ asthma diagnosis

Everyone in the organization remains optimistic that Burks will improve his conditioning with time and he is working closely with both the medical and training staff to ensure he is both healthy and ready for football.

Unfortunately, the issues will still hang over Burks until he proves he can overcome them. With temperatures in Tennessee only going to get hotter this summer, the 22-year-old might often find himself on the sideline while other wideouts take advantage of the first-team practice reps made available.