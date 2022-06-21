WATCH: Boston Red Sox’ Trevor Story hits HR out of Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story has struggled in his first season with the Boston Red Sox after they signed him to a six-year, $140 million contract in free agency.

Just don’t tell that to young Detroit Tigers starter Beau Brieske. In the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game in Boston, Story took to the plate and nailed a 387-foot homer over the Green Monster in left field. In the process, said ball left Fenway Park and made its way to Lansdowne Street. It was a bomb.

SOMEONE CHECK ON THAT BALL. pic.twitter.com/F6PzOAVwWM — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2022

This might represent the second big moment of Story’s career with the Red Sox after he hit three homers in a game earlier this season.

It also comes at a time when Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran received a ton of criticism for signing Story in the first place. That’s especially true with the All-Star playing second base instead of his normal shortstop position.

Trevor Story stats (2022): .221 average, 10 HR, 45 RBI, .716 OPS

Despite these struggles, Story entered Tuesday’s game riding a four-game hitting streak and with five runs scored during this span. Perhaps, he’s turning the corner.

At 37-31 on the season and with Boston playing great ball, more of this from Trevor Story moving forward would be awesome.