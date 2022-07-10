Trevor Story drives in 3 as Red Sox split series with Yankees

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Story’s three-run double highlighted Boston’s four-run seventh inning and lifted the host Red Sox to an 11-6 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Story went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs as one of four Boston players with multiple hits, as the Red Sox rallied for back-to-back victories to halve the four-game series.

Eight of Boston’s 11 runs came in the fifth through seventh innings.

Christian Vazquez, Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts also had two hits for Boston, and Franchy Cordero, Vazquez and J.D. Martinez all homered for the Red Sox.

Hirokazu Sawamura (1-1), Boston’s third pitcher, threw two shutout innings to win after Nick Pivetta was charged with six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings and Kaleb Ort pitched 1 2/3 shutout frames.

D.J. LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter and Jose Trevino all had two hits for the Yankees. Stanton launched his 22nd homer of the season and drove in two runs. Carpenter also knocked in a pair of runs.

The Yankees got off to a fast start for the second time in three games, using Stanton’s two-run homer to right-center field to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second, back-to-back walks came back to bite Pivetta as Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with RBI singles to raise the lead to 4-0.

The Red Sox sliced their deficit in half, however, in the bottom of the second, when Cordero followed Story’s fielder’s choice grounder with a two-out homer to center.

Both sides continued the home run parade in the third. Carpenter extended the Yankees’ lead to 6-2 with a two-run shot to right-center, but Vazquez got one back for Boston on a shot to left.

The Red Sox tied the score with three runs in the fifth, all with two outs. A double by Vazquez brought home Jackie Bradley Jr., and Martinez crushed the next pitch for a two-run homer to right-center.

An inning later, facing struggling Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman (0-3), Boston took the lead for good on a pinch-hit fielder’s choice by Jeter Downs, which scored Story.

A four-run seventh that started against Miguel Castro provided the Red Sox some breathing room.

Story’s bases-clearing double off the top of the center-field wall highlighted the frame, and the second baseman scored on Cordero’s sacrifice bunt and subsequent throwing error.

New York starter Jameson Taillon worked five innings, allowing six runs on seven hits.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing a questionable strike three call on Stanton to end the top of the seventh inning.

–Field Level Media