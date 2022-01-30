Trevor Moore’s two goals help Kings vanquish Penguins

Jan 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) shoots the puck ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Moore scored his second goal of the game in the third period Sunday to give the visiting Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh, snapping the Penguins’ eight-game point streak.

After the Kings blew a two-goal lead in the third for a 3-3 tie, Moore came off the bench and got behind the Pittsburgh defense for a breakaway. He shot the puck over goaltender Tristan Jarry’s glove at 13:21.

Alex Iafallo and Drew Doughty also scored, and Anze Kopitar had two assists for the Kings, who improved to 3-0-2 in their past five games.

Los Angeles goaltender Cal Petersen made 23 saves.

Bryan Rust scored twice, Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and Kris Letang added two assists for the Penguins. Jarry made 34 saves.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 1:17 of the second. From the corner, Kopitar fed Iafallo in the left circle. Iafallo ripped a shot that deflected off Crosby’s stick and over Jarry’s left shoulder.

Crosby tied it at 8:29 of the second on a power play. Evgeni Malkin, from the left point, passed to Crosby, who flipped a shot from the left hash marks past Petersen.

At 10:35 of the second, Moore restored Los Angeles’ lead. Off a stretch pass from Jacob Moverare, Moore chipped in a backhander from beneath the right circle to make it 2-1.

During four-on-four play, Doughty extended the Kings’ lead to 3-1 at 13:49 of the second. Off a two-on-one with Kopitar, his close-range shot was stopped by Jarry, but he made good on the rebound.

Rust cut it to 3-2 at 6:17 of the third. From the lower part of the left circle, he sent a spinning shot toward the crease, where Crosby leapt to avoid the puck as it sailed past Petersen.

Pittsburgh cashed in on a power play at 10:02. Rust’s second goal came when his pass across the top of the crease deflected in off Doughty’s skate for a 3-3 tie.

Jake Guentzel got an assist for his 300th career point.

–Field Level Media