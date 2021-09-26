WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws pick-six, seventh INT of rookie season

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves in an unfamiliar position Sunday against the heavily-favored Arizona Cardinals.

Losers of 17 consecutive games, the Jags were up 19-10 in the third quarter. Said lead did not last long. After a James Conner touchdown pulled Arizona to within two, Lawrence took to the field in an attempt to regain momentum.

It did not happen. On the second play of Jacksonville’s next drive, the rookie No. 1 pick threw a pick-six into the hands of cornerback Byron Murphy. It was bad. Really, really bad.

Trying a flea flicker is one thing. Throwing late and to the outside without an apparent target is a completely different monster. That might be the worst interception we’ve seen thrown around the NFL during the early stages of the 2021 season.

By virtue of this interception, Trevor Lawrence has now thrown seven picks in 10 quarters this season. He also joins Hall of Famers Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to toss two or more interceptions in each of his first three NFL games.

I guess that’s a silver lining right there.