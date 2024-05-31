Trevor Lawrence could soon become NFL’s second-highest paid player

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the modern NFL, the title of being the highest-paid player in football doesn’t quite hold the same weight. Joe Burrow may be the NFL’s highest-paid player for now, but it’s only a matter of time before another quarterback surpasses him. Whether it’s weeks or months remains to be seen. But Trevor Lawrence could soon join the fray.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has just two years remaining on his contract, meaning if the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t commit to a contract extension, their starting quarterback will be eligible for free agency in 2026.

But the Jaguars don’t have any intentions of losing their 24-year-old Pro Bowl QB.

Instead, the Jags are expected to hammer out Lawrence’s contract extension in the near future, and according to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, he could soon become the second-highest-paid player in the NFL.

Lawrence and the Jaguars have spent the past several months exchanging contract figures. While we’re not privy to those exact discussions, the thought is that Lawrence will sign a contract that pays over $50 million per season.

One NFL front office executive even believes Lawrence will come close to Joe Burrow’s $55 million average.

“One NFL front office executive not affiliated with the Jaguars told ESPN they expect Lawrence’s extension to have an average annual salary just ahead of Goff’s $53 million, but not ahead of Burrow’s $55 million. As for the structure of the deal, it should be similar to the deal Goff received, the executive said. Goff’s contract is a four-year extension that kicks in after the 2024 season and includes a $78 million signing bonus. The Lions will spread that number over five seasons at $14.6 million per season.” ESPN’s Michael DiRocco on Trevor Lawrence contract extension

While Lawrence could very well soon become the second-highest-paid NFL player, it’s only a matter of time before others, such as Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott, ink even larger contracts.

