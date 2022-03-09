Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs has hilarious response to Carson Wentz trade

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will now get to go up against new Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz twice per season.

Wentz was dealt from the Indianapolis Colts along with a second-round pick to the Commanders for two second-round selections and a third-round pick on Wednesday.

It’s the latest blockbuster trade involving a quarterback around the NFL. It also comes after Wentz played just one season with the Indianapolis Colts, bombing out in the process.

There were a ton of reactions to this blockbuster. Most of them did not paint Washington in the best of lights after the team missed out on Russell Wilson before he was dealt from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

One NFC East player in the aforementioned Trevon Diggs had a great reaction to Carson Wentz once again landing in the division. Check it out.

No words. Nothing. Just an emoji and we know exactly what Diggs was referencing here. The ball hawk is excited to be going up against Wentz twice per season after he intercepted a league-high 11 passes a season ago.

As for Wentz, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-20. His final season in Philadelphia saw the former No. 2 pick lead the league in interceptions with 15.

