Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to Indiana for 2022-23 season

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana’s leading scorer, is withdrawing from NBA draft consideration and returning to Bloomington.

He announced the decision on Friday in a video posted to social media that ended with a simple written message: “I’m back.”

Jackson-Davis started all 35 games last season for the Hoosiers and averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 32.2 minutes per contest. He shot 58.9 percent from the field — all from 2-point range.

Not an outside shooter, the 6-foot-9 forward was 0-for-3 from long range.

In three seasons at Indiana, he has averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 94 games, all starts.

The Hoosiers were 21-14 (9-11 Big Ten) last season.

