Insider reveals what position Travis Hunter will likely play in NFL next season

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is coming off one of the best individual seasons in college football history. While it makes him the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, the two-way college star won’t get to do the same in the National Football League.

Hunter, who turns 22 in May, offers the size at 6-foot-1 to play cornerback or wide receiver at the next level. He’s also coming off a 2024 campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes that saw him win the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Fred Biletnikoff Award (best receiver).

Travis Hunter stats (ESPN): 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 pass deflections, 4 interceptions

Remarkably, Hunter plays 1,443 snaps in 12 games across the 2024 campaign. A majority of those came at cornerback and wide receiver, but he also played some special teams for the Buffaloes. After experiencing one of the heaviest workloads in modern football history, much of that load will be taken off Hunter’s shoulders at the next level.

Asked about what position Hunter will play in the NFL, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote that he expects Hunter to be a full-time cornerback as a rookie with limited snaps played on the other side of the ball.

Remarkably, per Breer, NFL scouts who have evaluated Hunter for the last two years believe he could be a top-10 pick at either position. While he shows tremendous potential at wideout, the belief seems to be that his floor and ceiling are both highest at corner.

The evaluation is shared by many, including ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid. During an appearance on SportsCenter in January, Reid said he would make Hunter a full-time corner with a package of “10-20 plays” at wide receiver.

Hunter has the ability to develop into an All-Pro cornerback with the athleticism and playmaking ability to shadow No. 1 receivers. Depending on what team he lands with, Hunter could then be worked into specific packages as an offensive weapon. If all goes well and he reaches his ceiling, Hunter could be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL by 2030.