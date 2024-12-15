Insider reveals Travis Hunter’s NFL position, how teams view the Heisman Winner

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter secured college football’s most prized individual award by winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy following another spectacular season starring as a wide receiver/cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes. There’s no question he’s a superstar in college, but soon enough, Hunter will be preparing for his next biggest challenge, playing in the NFL.

He’s projected as a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what position will he play? How do teams view the two-way talent? Can he really play both sides of the ball in the pros? Recently, an NFL insider addressed these popular topics of discussion as Hunter comes closer to starting his preparation for the draft.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

NFL teams view Travis Hunter as a CB who can also play WR

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter flourished on both sides of the ball in college. On defense, playing as a cornerback, Hunter recorded four interceptions and a conference-leading 11 pass deflections. On offense, playing as a receiver, Hunter led the conference with 92 receptions and 14 touchdowns while racking up 1,152 receiving yards. Hunter’s ability to impact both sides of the ball at the college level cannot be ignored, but can he really be a playmaker on offense and defense in the NFL too?

Scouts will have their individual viewpoints on the Colorado superstar’s skillsets, but according to Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jay Glazer, Hunter is viewed as a cornerback who can also play wide receiver. Yet, since shutdown cornerbacks are so hard to find, his value may be higher on defense, while NFL playcallers also find a way to work him in sporadically on offense too.

What position do NFL front offices see Heisman Winner Travis Hunter playing next season?@JayGlazer has the latest ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eKCrruRNBL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 15, 2024

It’s hard to imagine Hunter’s NFL team not trying to take advantage of his unique skillset. It’s a big reason why he’s viewed as nearly a lock to be a top-three pick, and possibly even a candidate to be the first player off the draft board in April.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order: Picks by team, 2025 NFL Draft order right now and NFL Draft order by round