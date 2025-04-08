Travis Holter reveals his aspirations for which position he wants to play ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is widely regarded as the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, coming off a historic season that saw him win the Heisman Trophy. As many around the NFL debate whether he’s a better cornerback or wide receiver, Hunter believes things could play out differently.

Evaluators are in consensus that Hunter is both the best wide receiver prospect and the best cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft. He offers the ball skills, athleticism and football IQ to potentially develop into an All-Pro corner. If he sticks at wide receiver, there’s a path to him becoming the top pass-catcher on a great offense.

Travis Hunter stats (ESPN): 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 pass deflections, 4 interceptions

However, playing both positions is viewed as highly unlikely. Part of it has to do with the wear-and-tear of playing in the NFL, a 17-game season where playing on both sides of the ball would mean 100-plus snaps per game. Furthermore, both positions require long meetings, film sessions and coaching that are essential to being great at the position.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Hunter was asked whether he is a cornerback or wide receiver at the next level. He quickly made it clear that he wants to play both spots, doing at the highest level what he accomplished in college by playing almost all the snaps on both offense and defense.

“Both, just like you saw me play. All of them, if they give me the chance and the opportunity to do it.” Travis Hunter on whether he wants to play CB or WR in the NFL

When asked how he would pull it off, given the amount of game preparation required each week, Hunter pointed to there being 24 hours in a day. He’s still left with 16 if he accounts for sleep, leaving the rest of that time dedicated to playing both positions.

It’s a mentality that NFL coaches will love and Hunter’s desire to be a two-way player is admirable. Most around the league probably doubt he can pull it off, believing he might be best suited as a full-time cornerback who gets 15-25 snaps a game as a wide receiver. At the very least, though, he deserves a chance to attempt it and the team that drafts him will likely give him a shot at it.

