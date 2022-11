Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is questionable for Saturday’s game at Dallas with a broken finger.

The 19-year-old guard sustained a volar avulsion fracture to his right pinkie finger in Wednesday’s win at Charlotte.

Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, did not play in Thursday’s victory at New Orleans.

He is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 21.0 minutes through 11 games (four starts) and is shooting 44.0 percent from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media