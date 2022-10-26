Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday.

John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De’Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 33 points. Cade Cunningham had 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Saddiq Bey added 17 points and Isaiah Livers chipped in 12 off the bench.

Detroit’s rookie point guard, Jaden Ivey, missed the game due to a non-COVID illness.

Young pumped in 23 points by halftime but the Hawks, who led by as much as 12 points, left the floor clinging to a one-point advantage, 62-61.

Cunningham and Bogdanovic carried the Pistons’ attack, combining for 38 points.

The Pistons scored eight unanswered points midway through the third to take a 75-69 lead. Isaiah Stewart started the spurt with a putback and Bogdanovic capped it with a bank shot.

A Stewart block of a Young shot led to Bogdanovic’s fast-break dunk for a 79-71 Detroit advantage. Atlanta responded with an 11-3 run to tie it. Young had five points and an assist during that span.

The score was knotted at 89 entering the fourth.

Jalen Duren’s dunk after a Killian Hayes steal gave Detroit a 100-99 edge midway through the quarter.

The Hawks then reeled off the next nine points. Hunter had a pair of baskets during that run and Clint Capela completed it with a putback.

Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 3:40 left halted the run and pulled Detroit with five points. Another Bogdanovic 3-pointer made it 109-106.

Murray’s layup with 1:32 left gave Atlanta some breathing room. Bogdanovic answered with a four-point play.

Young hit two free throws and Collins had a putback after two missed Bey free throws.

Bogdanovic fired in another 3-pointer to cut the Hawks’ lead to 116-113. Young clinched Atlanta’s win with two more free throws.

The teams play again in Detroit on Friday.

