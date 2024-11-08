Trackhouse Racing loses Martinsville race manipulation penalty appeal

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Trackhouse Racing’s appeal of the penalties issued by NASCAR for race manipulation at Martinsville Speedway was denied.

NASCAR penalized the team and driver Ross Chastain with a 50-point deduction, fined them $100,000 each, and issued a one-race suspension to crew chief Phil Surgen, spotter Brandon McReynolds, and team executive Tony Lunders. Trackhouse was one of three teams penalized, alongside Richard Childress Racing and 23XI Racing.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel, consisting of Kelly Housby, Lyn St. James, and Steve York, upheld NASCAR’s decision.

They stated, “In the best interest of racing and to protect the integrity of the sport, it was appropriate to uphold and affirm NASCAR’s decision regarding NASCAR rule 4.4, attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race.”

Trackhouse Racing will not pursue a final appeal.

“We respect the decision and will put the matter behind us and we’re looking forward to a great championship weekend,” said a team statement.

The penalties were issued for assisting fellow Chevrolet driver William Byron in the final laps at Martinsville, where Byron was trying to advance to the Championship 4. Chastain and Austin Dillon did not attempt to pass Byron and sometimes ran side-by-side, blocking the track. There was also radio communication that suggested a coordinated effort.

Richard Childress Racing and 23XI Racing withdrew its appeal