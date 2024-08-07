Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson to retire

David Wilson will retire from his role as Toyota Racing Development president on December 16 after 35 years with the manufacturer. He will be succeeded by Tyler Gibbs, currently the general manager of TRD.

“It’s been such an honor to be a member of this team and work alongside so many dedicated, talented and passionate men and women,” Wilson said. “I’m humbled and grateful for the trust, support and friendship afforded me throughout my career by my colleagues at TMNA, the Toyota Motor Corporation, our industry and team partners and our athletes. But now, I’ve completed my lap and I’m proud to hand the keys over to my friend and ‘brother in arms’, Tyler Gibbs. I have every confidence that Tyler and his team will continue to grow and strengthen TRD’s world-class legacy on and off the track.”

Wilson first became TRF president in January 2014 following roles in design engineering, vice president, operations and engineering; vice president, production and strategic planning; and vice president of sales, operations and planning.

It’s not an understatement to suggest that Wilson has done it all within the competition and management roles at Toyota Racing.

He has won races in NASCAR, IMSA, NHRA, USAC, World of Outlaws, SCORE, CART and the Indy Racing League. The individual wins include the Indianapolis 500, Rolex 24, Daytona 500, 12 Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Baja 500 and 100 and the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.

Gibbs has been with Toyota Racing Development since 1996 and oversees competition, engineering, commercial and administration duties much like Wilson before him. He will become responsible for all TRD racing operations and activities in North America and oversee facilities located in Costa Mesa, California (headquarters and engine), Salisbury, North Carolina (chassis and team support) and Mooresville, North Carolina (GR Garage and Toyota Performance Center).