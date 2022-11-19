Toyota Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - toyotacenter.com

In 2010, Toyota Center became Texas’s first professional sports facility to earn the Silver Certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Toyota Center yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Toyota Center located?

Toyota Center is in Houston, Texas. The address of Toyota Center is 1510 Polk Street, Houston, TX, 77002.

Who plays at Toyota Center?

The Houston Rockets play at Toyota Center.

What is the capacity of the Toyota Center?

The capacity at Toyota Center is 18,300, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Toyota Center?

Toyota Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Toyota Center?

Credit – toyotacenter.com

Parking at the Toyota Center costs $2 during non-events and $15 during events.

Can you watch the Houston Rockets warm up at Toyota Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Toyota Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Toyota Center?

Toyota Center allows wallet-size clutches no larger than 8” x 5” and medical bags and parenting bags no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″.

Is Toyota Center cashless?

Toyota Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Toyota Center?

Suites at Toyota Center cost between $4,000-$12,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Toyota Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Toyota Center.

Toyota Center Executive Suites are on two levels. The 200 Level is the lower of the two and will be located directly above the lower bowl seating sections.

Directly above the 200 Level Suites are the 300 Level Executive Suites.

What is there to eat at Toyota Center?

Credit – toyotacenter.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Toyota Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the Toyota Center early if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game action.

Pizza Hut: Fans looking for cheese and pepperoni pizza can get that in many of the concession stands in the concourse at the arena.

Fans looking for cheese and pepperoni pizza can get that in many of the concession stands in the concourse at the arena. Hot Dogs: Fans will find countless concession stands selling hot dogs, water, beer, soda, and more throughout the stadium.

Fans will find countless concession stands selling hot dogs, water, beer, soda, and more throughout the stadium. Nacho Stands: Nachos, quesadillas, chips, and more can be found in sections 111, 125, 413, and 433.

Nachos, quesadillas, chips, and more can be found in sections 111, 125, 413, and 433. Chicken Tenders: Serving up classic and buffalo tenders in sections 113, 125, 403, 408, and 427.

Serving up classic and buffalo tenders in sections 113, 125, 403, 408, and 427. Classic Beer Stands: There are numerous stands selling draft beer throughout the stadium.

There are numerous stands selling draft beer throughout the stadium. Bill’s Bar & Burgers: Serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, water, soda, beer, and more in section 119.

Serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, water, soda, beer, and more in section 119. Philly Cheesesteak: Fans looking to have the classic Philly of Chicken sandwich can find that in section 110.

Fans looking to have the classic Philly of Chicken sandwich can find that in section 110. Cadillac Mexican Kitchen: Beef tacos, chicken tacos, pork tacos, and more in sections 112 and 125.

Beef tacos, chicken tacos, pork tacos, and more in sections 112 and 125. Hou BBQ: Pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, and more in section 114.

Pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, and more in section 114. Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches: Fans looking to enjoy the classic Nashville hot chicken sandwich during a Rockets game can find that in the 100 level at the venue.

