Torrid-shooting DeMar DeRozan guides Bulls against Grizzlies

DeMar DeRozan aims to keep his epic production going and the Chicago Bulls look for their seventh straight victory when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

DeRozan scored 37 points on 15-of-21 shooting in Thursday’s 112-108 home win over the Atlanta Hawks to extend his NBA record to eight consecutive games of scoring at least 35 points and shooting 50 percent or better.

The five-time All-Star also has scored at least 30 points in nine straight games to move within two of the franchise mark set by Michael Jordan during the 1986-87 season. Jordan also had a 10-game streak during the 1990-91 season.

DeRozan’s most important points against the Hawks came in the final minute. He knocked down a jumper to pull Chicago within one with 46.9 seconds before converting the go-ahead three-point play with 15.1 seconds to play.

“You love it and you hate it,” DeRozan said of the tense situation. “Of course, you don’t want to be down and have the pressure on yourself to try to pull out a game. But when you’re in those moments, you’ve got to take it on. I love the moments. I love the challenge. I love the opportunity. It’s fun to me.”

Rookie Ayo Dosunmu is quickly getting accustomed to the 32-year-old DeRozan pulling magical shots out of his bag of tricks.

“One thing I like about DeMar is he knows when it’s time to be selfish a little bit when we need a basket,” Dosunmu said. “He always delivers for us.”

DeRozan ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring at 28.3 points per game and his MVP chances are on the rise. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokic have been the prime players in that battle with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo also in the mix.

Also helping DeRozan’s cause is that the Bulls own the best record (39-21) in the Eastern Conference entering Friday’s play.

Chicago figures to receive a test from the Grizzlies, who possess the third-best record (41-20) in the Western Conference.

But Memphis has dropped its last two games, including a 119-114 setback against the host Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in its first game following the All-Star break.

“We gave them too many open looks, layups, free throws,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said afterward. “If we’re going to be good and take the next step as a team, we’re always going to have the physical edge but we’ve got to have that mental edge.”

All-Star point guard Ja Morant scored 20 points but connected on just 7 of 25 shots. He also departed the game midway through the third quarter to get his left hip worked on but returned at the start of the fourth quarter.

Morant proclaimed he will be fine for the matchup with the Bulls.

“Just a bad step. Had some pain in my hip,” Morant said. “Went to the back, got looked at, got some stretching, and I came back out to play and battle with my teammates to try to get a win.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. and rookie Ziaire Williams led the Grizzlies with 21 points apiece. The point total matched a career best for Williams, while Jackson also collected 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the month and seventh of the campaign.

Memphis has won three straight games against the Bulls, including a 119-106 home win on Jan. 17. Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 25 points for the Grizzlies while DeRozan scored 24 on 10-of-24 shooting for Chicago.

