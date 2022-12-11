Toronto Ultra win 3-1 to wrap up second place in Major 1 qualifying

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Ultra took home a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Surge on Sunday, giving them a second-place finish during qualifying for the Call of Duty League Major 1.

The 3-1 Surge were joined in the winners’ circle Sunday by the Las Vegas Legion, the Los Angeles Thieves and the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Most of the lineups for group play have now been set, with Toronto heading up Group B along with the Texas OpTic, the Florida Mutineers and the No. 3 team among challengers.

Group A is led by the Minnesota Rokkr, who lost to the Legion 3-1 Sunday. The rest of Group A consists of the Los Angeles Guerrillas — 3-1 winners against the Boston Breach — the New York Subliners and the No. 4 challenger.

The Thieves, who defeated OpTic 3-1 on Sunday, will face the London Royal Ravens in a special tiebreaker match on Thursday to determine each team’s placement in group play.

As it stands, Group C will be the Atlanta Faze, Seattle, Challengers No. 2 and either the Thieves or Royal Ravens. Group D will be Boston, Las Vegas, Challengers No. 1 and either the Thieves or Royal Ravens.

Official groups heading in to #CDL2023 Major I in Raleigh ?? pic.twitter.com/mkVKmd10KG — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) December 12, 2022

The Ultra’s day began with a 250-239 loss on Hardpoint Embassy, before Toronto rallied to win 6-3 on Search and Destroy Fortress, 3-2 on Control Hotel and 250-232 on Hardpoint Hotel.

The Legion entered the day winless and were facing the undefeated Rokkr, but Las Vegas took control early, winning 250-222 on Hardpoint Embassy and 6-3 on Search and Destroy El Asilo. Minnesota rallied for a 3-2 win on Control Fortress, but Vegas closed it out with a 250-248 win on Hardpoint Hydro.

The Thieves fell behind OpTic early, losing 250-204 on Hardpoint Hotel, but then won three straight, taking a 6-5 win on Search and Destroy Fortress, a 3-2 win on Control Hotel and a big 250-116 victory on Hardpoint Embassy.

Their crosstown rivals, the Guerrillas, also fell behind 1-0 early, dropping a 250-69 decision to Boston on Hardpoint Hotel before rallying. Los Angeles won 6-1 on Search and Destroy El Asilo, 3-2 on Control Hotel and 250-229 on Hardpoint Hydro.

Major 1 is scheduled to run through Dec. 18 in Raleigh, N.C.

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings:

1. Minnesota Rokkr 3-1

2. Toronto Ultra 3-1

3. Atlanta FaZe 2-2

3. Boston Breach 2-2

3. London Royal Ravens 2-2

3. Los Angeles Thieves 2-2

7. OpTic Texas 2-2

8. Los Angeles Guerrillas 2-2

8. New York Subliners 2-2

10. Florida Mutineers 2-2

11. Seattle Surge 1-3

12. Las Vegas Legion 1-3

