Toronto Raptors sign Svi Mykhailiuk, Reggie Perry to contracts

Apr 14, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Kent Bazemore (26) defends during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors signed guard-forward Svi Mykhailiuk and forward Reggie Perry to contracts on Tuesday.

The team did not disclose details, other than to say that the deal for Mykhailiuk is a multiyear pact.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Mykhailiuk played 66 games (14 starts) last season with the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 20.1 minutes.

The No. 47 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA Draft, Mykhailiuk has career averages of 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 18.5 minutes in 164 games.

Perry, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward, appeared in 26 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season, posting averages of 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes. He was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 57 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, and his rights were traded to Brooklyn.

NBA training camps get underway on Sept. 28. With 20 players, the Raptors camp roster is full.

–Field Level Media