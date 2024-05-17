Toronto Raptors will reportedly trade underrated guard ahead of NBA Draft

Fresh off an ugly 25-57 season, front office head Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors have a lot of decisions to make.

Their original first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (eighth overall) is in the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. Toronto does boast a first-round selection from the Indiana Pacers (19th). But in a weak draft class, that’s not too valuable.

We do know that stud wing Scottie Barnes joins recently-acquired former New York Knicks players R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley as being three franchise cornerstones moving forward.

Also acquired ahead of the in-season NBA trade deadline, forward Bruce Brown is the one outlier. He’s seen as one of the most-underrated guards in the entire Association. Netting him from Indiana as part of the Pascal Siakam trade was a win for Ujiri.

However, it’s going to be all about collecting future assets rather than keeping Brown around long-term.

The Raptors have until June 29 (two days after the draft) to exercise an option on the $23 million (U.S.) he’s owed next season — a valuable expiring contract to put on the market,” Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported.

“The sense from a handful of league sources is that the Raptors are likely to pick up the option, then turn around and deal Brown quickly rather than wait until the 2025 trade deadline.”

Brown, 27, averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 48% shooting after being acquired from Indiana. He also shot a mere 32% from three-point range. His overall production regressed in comparison to previous stops with the Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.

What can the Toronto Raptors expect in a Bruce Brown trade?

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

A total of $23 million in today’s NBA is not terrible for a contributor who plays stellar defense and has in the past been a reliable three-point shooter. The fact that Brown’s contract — once exercised — will be expiring adds another layer to the value.

At this point, Toronto is likely looking at a late first-round pick or multiple second-round selections for Brown. The team could also take on a longer-term contract while adding more draft pick assets to the mix.

A pure hypothetical. But bringing on someone like Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton could net the Raptors more as it relates to picks. Sexton has one more year on his contract in comparison to Brown at $18.1 million annually.