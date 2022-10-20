Toronto hands Dallas first loss with overtime win

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Robertson scored his second goal of the game at 3:46 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 3-2 Thursday night.

Auston Matthews set up Robertson on a two-on-one breakout for the winning goal to give the Stars their first loss in four games this season.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto. Michael Bunting added two assists.

Luke Glendening and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars.

Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves. Dallas goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 40 shots.

Toronto finished a four-game homestand with three wins.

Seguin shot wide at 13:57 of the first period when he broke in alone against Samsonov.

Glendening scored at 14:45 of the first period, putting home the rebound from Nils Lundkvist’s shot from the right boards after the puck was dumped into the Toronto zone. Joel Kiviranta also earned an assist.

Dallas had an 11-6 advantage on shots on goal after one period.

Kerfoot scored a power-play goal at 2:31 of the second period on a shot from the right circle on a rebound following a deflection by Bunting. Rasmus Sandin took the shot and also earned an assist. Miro Heiskanen was off for tripping.

Heiskanen took another penalty at 5:00, but Dallas killed it off.

Dallas withstood another Toronto power play late in the second period.

Toronto led 23-17 in shots on goal after two periods.

The Maple Leafs opened the third period on a power play after Mason Marchment took a roughing penalty at 19:55 of the second.

Seconds after the penalty expired, Robertson scored from the low slot at 1:59 of the third after Bunting’s no-look pass, William Nylander also earned an assist.

Seguin tied the game at 7:21 of the third with his second goal of the season on a power play. It was first ruled no goal because of goaltender interference, a call that was reversed after a Dallas challenge. Kerfoot was serving a delay-of-game penalty. Marchment and Wyatt Johnston earned assists.

