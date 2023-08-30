Toronto FC shock Union, snap 8-match skid

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

With incoming coach John Herdman in attendance, Toronto FC stunned the visiting Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Herdman watched from a suite as Toronto (4-13-10, 22 points) won for the first time since May 27 to snap an eight-match losing streak and an 11-match winless run. It marks the first time the Reds have earned points under interim coach Terry Dunfield, who replaced Bob Bradley at the end of June.

Philadelphia (13-8-4, 43 points) had its three-match winning streak end while allowing three goals for only the third time this season.

Lorenzo Insigne scored his first goal since June 10 to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute. Jonathan Osorio intercepted a clearing attempt by Union defender Jakob Glesnes and sent a pass to Deandre Kerr. Kerr then found Insigne above the 6-yard box for a quick strike.

It gave the Reds their first lead in a match since June 24.

Julian Carranza brought Philadelphia level in the 45th minute. Mikael Uhre fed a cross toward the goal area, and Toronto goalkeeper Tomas Romero came off his line to try for the save. The ball bounced past Romero and fell to Carranza on the left side for the tap-in.

After both sides started slow in the second half, Toronto started to pull away.

In the 58th minute, Kerr put the Reds in front 2-1. Federico Bernardeschi collected a pass and brought it down low before dishing a bouncing cross through two Philadelphia defenders. It found Kerr in the middle of the box, where he managed to settle it and send it past goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Osorio made it 3-1 five minutes later when he headed in a pass from Kobe Franklin. It marked the first time since Sept. 4, 2022, that Toronto has scored at least three goals.

Bernardeschi came close to adding to the lead in the 65th minute, but his shot just missed past the right side. Two minutes later, Kerr nearly tallied his second goal of the match with a strike from the right, but he hit the far post.

Jack Elliott had a chance to cut the Union’s deficit in the 79th minute with a header off a corner, but his shot hit the crossbar.

–Field Level Media