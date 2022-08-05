Toronto FC re-acquire Canadian defender Richie Laryea on loan

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC re-acquired Canadian defender Richie Laryea on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest FC.

The agreement announced Friday runs through the summer of 2023.

Toronto did some wheeling and dealing to bring back Laryea, 27, who registered eight goals and seven assists in 67 MLS matches (57 starts) for the Reds from 2019-21.

First, Toronto traded $225,000 in general allocation money to FC Dallas ($175,000 in 2022 and $50,000 in 2023) to secure the No. 2 overall spot in the MLS allocation order. Next, Toronto dealt the No. 2 spot and $125,000 in GAM ($50,000 in 2022 and $75,000) in 2023 to FC Cincinnati to obtain the No. 1 slot in the allocation order.

“It’s great to bring Richie back to the club,” Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a news release. “As everyone knows by now, Richie established himself as one of the best outside backs in the league. He’s a dynamic player, a fantastic dribbler, and a real competitor.”

Laryea signed with Nottingham Forest on Jan. 8, 2022, and appeared in five matches.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to be back with TFC and play in front of our fans at BMO Field,” Laryea said. “I know it’s an important time for the club as we push for the playoffs, and I want to help the team achieve success.”

Laryea began his MLS career with Orlando City SC, registering one assist in 21 games (three starts) from 2017-18.

Internationally, he has been capped 30 times with Canada and helped the squad qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

