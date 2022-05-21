Toronto FC earn tie with D.C. United with late goal

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio scored in the 89th minute on Saturday, lifting visiting Toronto FC to a 2-2 draw against D.C. United in Washington, D.C.

Jordan Perruzza’s shot from the left side of the box was denied by Bill Hamid (four saves), however Osorio promptly sent the loose ball into the corner of the net to forge a 2-2 tie. Osorio’s goal was his third of the season and first since March 19.

Toronto FC’s Ayo Akinola scored his first goal of the season while playing in his fifth game since returning from knee surgery.

Alex Bono finished with five saves for the Reds (3-7-3, 12 points), who are winless in their last six matches overall (0-5-1) and in their last 15 on the road (0-10-5). Toronto FC’s last road win was a 2-1 decision over the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on July 24, 2021.

Michael Estrada collected a goal and an assist, and Edison Flores also tallied for D.C. United (4-6-2, 14 points), who are winless in their last three matches (0-1-2).

Julian Gressel’s attempted lead pass to Taxiarchis Fountas appeared to be thwarted by Bono. Fountas, however, chipped the ball away and Estrada tapped it into the net to give D.C. United a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute. The goal was Estrada’s fourth of the season.

D.C. United applied pressure from the onset and opened the scoring after Estrada’s cross found Flores, who provided the proper finish from the center of the box. Flores’ goal was his first of the season and third career.

Toronto FC finally found the scoresheet in the 36th minute after being shut out in each of their previous three matches.

The Reds took advantage of a turnover before an unmarked Akinola scored from inside the box in the 36th minute. The goal was Akinola’s first since July 3.

The match initially was scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET, however Major League Soccer adjusted the start time to 6:30 p.m. The switch came as a means to prioritize the health and safety of the players and fans due to the expected high temperatures and humidity in the area.

–Field Level Media