Toronto FC bid to rebound vs. struggling FC Cincinnati

Toronto FC need to bounce back from their first MLS defeat since going winless in the season’s opening three games.

Meanwhile, it’s been well over a month since FC Cincinnati won a league match.

Trying to get back on track, Toronto looks to keep visiting Cincinnati winless in a fifth consecutive contest on Saturday.

TFC (3-3-2, 11 points) opened the season with an 0-2-1 record before posting a 3-0-1 mark before falling 5-4 at New York City FC in a wild contest last weekend. Jesus Jimenez scored two of his team-leading six goals in Toronto’s highest-scoring match of the season, but the team also conceded a season high for goals in a game.

Toronto’s 17 goals allowed this season are tied for second most in MLS.

“We know that we can improve,” midfielder Jonathan Osorio told Toronto’s official website. “We have levels to reach that we haven’t reached yet.

“As the season goes, you’ll see this team become more consistent.”

Toronto FC have been rather consistent by winning four of the six previous meetings with Cincinnati (2-5-1, 7 points).

After totaling five goals while winning back-to-back matches against Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF on March 12 and 19, respectively, Cincy has been outscored 8-4 during a current 0-3-1 rut.

Luciano Acosta’s goal late in the first half gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead over Los Angeles FC last weekend. However, LAFC rallied for a 2-1 road win to send Cincinnati to another frustrating finish.

“A disappointing result. Unfortunately, that’s been a theme,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said.

“It’s the big moments where right now, we’re coming up short because we’ve done enough in games. … We have to get the big moments right to change the results.”

While the status of injured Cincinnati star Brandon Vazquez (five goals in 2022) remains uncertain, recently acquired designated player and Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo could be available to debut for the club this weekend, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

–Field Level Media