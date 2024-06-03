Toronto Blue Jays general manager opens up about widespread trade rumors

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays have been heavily involved in trade rumors leading up to the deadline this summer. It makes sense with Toronto entering MLB games today boasting a disappointing 28-30 record and in last place in the American League East.

Primarily, stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have been bandied about the most in rumors with Toronto struggling big time.

Guerrero Jr. has one more year of arbitration and will hit free agency after the 2025 MLB season. Bichette is also under contract for just one more season.

If the Jays don’t believe that they can contend with the big boys in the AL East moving forward, trading one of these players makes a ton of sense. Just don’t tell that to the team’s brass.

Toronto Blue Jays GM pushes back against trade rumors

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

“It just doesn’t make any sense for us,” Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said recently. “There will be occasional times when you’re talking to other executives, when they’ll ask if you’d consider it, and we just say it’s not something that we have spent any time on. Because they are so talented and such great teammates, they are attractive to other teams, so they will call.”

That could be more public posturing than anything else. A front office head is not going to bluntly say that some of his best players are up for auction. It makes no real sense.

Guerrero Jr. is hitting .291 on the season. But his power has taken a hit. The first baseman has posted just five homers and 26 RBI in 58 games. As for Bichette, he’s hitting a mere .236.

Even if the Jays opt to keep these two players, it makes sense to listen on others. That includes George Springer, Justin Turner and Chris Bassitt.