Toronto Blue Jays address rampant trade speculation involving Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of a struggling season, trade rumors involving some of the Toronto Blue Jays’ franchise cornerstones have emerged. They’ve mostly centered around slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette, with many wondering if the sons of the two baseball legends will be dealt ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline.

Yet, on Sunday, after the Blue Jays’ 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto GM Ross Atkins addressed the rampant trade speculation involving Guerrero and Bichette. In short, the Blue Jays GM thinks it wouldn’t “make any sense” to trade the All-Star duo.

Related: Where are the Toronto Blue Jays in this week’s MLB Power Rankings?

Toronto Blue Jays won’t trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

While Atkins admits several teams have expressed an interest in trading for the two stars, that interest hasn’t been mutual from Toronto’s perspective.

“There will be occasional times when you’re talking to other executives when they’ll ask if you’d consider it, and we just say it’s not something that we have spent any time on. Because they are so talented and such great teammates, they are attractive to other teams, so they will call.” “Of course, we have dialogue with them, and that is something that will continue. We believe in them. We believe in their futures and hope that there is a way they can play here for a long time.” Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins on trade interest in Vlad Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette

Both players are under contract through 2025, and Toronto has even held contract extension discussions with each star too. Yet, just because they’re in last place of the AL East, as one of the worst teams in the American League in Sportsnaut’s latest MLB power rankings, it doesn’t mean that Toronto is willing to blow up the roster.

Related: Baltimore Orioles linked to best pitcher available ahead of MLB trade deadline