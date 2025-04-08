MLB insider: Toronto Blue Jays must trade for former Cy Young winner after $500 million Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension

The Toronto Blue Jays finally did the right thing by giving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a 14-year, $500 million extension.

Free agency loomed for the four-time All-Star, putting the Blue Jays in considerable danger of losing the face of their franchise.

With Guerrero locked up for presumably the rest of his career, it’s time for Toronto to build a contender around him after missing out on top free agents Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.

Toronto missed the playoffs last year, finishing last in the AL East with a disappointing 74-88 record, 14 games under .500. During the offseason, they traded for Gold Glove second baseman Andres Gimenez and signed All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander, elite reliever Jeff Hoffman, and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who currently sits on the injured list with right thumb inflammation.

The Blue Jays are 6-5 in their first 11 games of the young season. The offense is averaging four runs a game, and with Scherzer down, the rotation is missing a premier arm. That’s why one MLB insider believes the Blue Jays should trade for a former Cy Young winner.

MLB insider: Toronto Blue Jays should deal for two-time All-Star pitcher

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield suggests the Blue Jays should be banging down the Miami Marlins’ door for Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner.

Alcantara has returned to the mound healthy this season after missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery.

“I’d start hounding the Marlins about Sandy Alcantara. If the Blue Jays are going to contend this season — and they can — they’ll need more pitching, especially with Max Scherzer’s immediate future in doubt,” notes Schoenfield. “Alcantara is signed through 2027, so he would team up nicely with Guerrero while showing the Blue Jays are committed to winning now.”

Alcantara is earning $17.3 million for both 2025 and 2026 and has a $21 million club option for 2027.

He would immediately become the ace of a rotation featuring Scherzer, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, and Kevin Gausman.

Toronto’s farm system ranks just 27th in baseball, according to MLB.com. However, they do have two top 100 prospects in shortstop Arjun Nimmala (No. 86) and pitcher Trey Yesavage (No. 87) to build a trade package around.

In his eight seasons, Alcantara has posted a 3.32 ERA, 130 ERA+, and 3.77 FIP across 148 games (140 starts). He’s struck out 21.5% of batters faced while walking just 7.5%.